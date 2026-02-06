ShoreLake Arts: Today we celebrate sci-fi author and Mother of Afrofuturism, Octavia Butler (1947-2006)

Octavia Butler may need no introduction considering she lived in Lake Forest Park from 1999 until her passing.





Maybe you've seen the street named after her, or driven by her house, or seen the beautiful mural of her @thirdplacecommons, commissioned by @thirdplacebooks.





Maybe you've seen the book turned movie "Kindred." Perhaps you've read the Parable/Earthseed series and are among the many who absorbed every page of the dystopian world created by climate change and were stunned by how much she foretold over 30 years ago when she wrote the books.





She was 10 when she began writing about what she loved, horses. She was 12 when she began writing sci-fi, sparked by watching a poorly written movie and knowing she could do better.





Butler's journey to becoming an award-winning author wasn't easy but her perseverance is inspirational and we hope you'll dive deeper into her body of work.











