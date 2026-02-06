Washington Family Engagement is pleased to announce the Spring 2026 cohort of the Institute for Parent Leadership (IPL), a free, online leadership course for parents, caregivers, and those who work with families.





The course is offered in English and Spanish and runs from Saturday, March 14, through May 16.





K-12 educators earn 10 free, OSPI approved Clock Hours upon completing this course.





“This course changed my life. It gave me the practical tools and the confidence I needed to become a stronger civic advocate and an engaged parent. I met other parents and felt heard,seen and validated.”









With more than 830 parent leaders who have graduated statewide, IPL strengthens participants’ ability to partner with schools, navigate public systems, and engage confidently in civic processes. IPL graduates consistently rate this program 5 stars.