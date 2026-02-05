School board members and students meet with legislators in Olympia to talk about school funding
Thursday, February 5, 2026
|Shoreline School Board members, Superintendent, and students in Olympia
Shoreline School Board President Gil, Vice President Betnel, student representatives, and Superintendent Reyes went to Olympia to meet with our local elected officials.
Representatives Lauren Davis, Cindy Ryu, and Shelley Kloba, and Senator Jesse Salomon warmly welcomed visitors during Advocacy Day in Olympia.
|Students were an important part of the delegation
Students, Izzy Frain, Paige Eaton, Iris Peters, and Nina Vermillion led the way in meetings with legislators!
They were firm and confident in sharing information, data, and most importantly, stories about the critical importance of sufficient funding for schools and the direct impact on students.
- Mental Health and Social-Emotional Wellbeing
- Universal Free School Meals
- Adequate Materials, Supplies, and Operating Costs (MSOC) Funding
- Sustain Current Investment in Schools
- No Unfunded Mandates
|Rep. Lauren Davis, center front with the delegation
We are grateful for and proud of our advocates who called upon legislators to fulfill the paramount duty of the state of Washington: to fully fund public education!
|Rep Cindy Ryu with Shoreline delegation
Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools
