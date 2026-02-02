WeatherWatcher: False Spring arrives this week

High temperature forecast Wednesday February 4, 2026.

Graphic by National Weather Service in Seattle.



False Spring arrives this week for a few days. It will make us feel like April or early May has arrived, but it will be short lived, and we'll have to get through one more rainstorm before it arrives.





Forecast: We have another typical storm front moving through the region Monday morning and afternoon. It's not expected to be a lot of rain, around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected. Rain breaks off to showers Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 40's to mid 50's.





Tuesday through Friday the skies start to clear up and dry out as we have another ridge of high pressure dominate the region. Temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are expected to reach near 60°F, with Wednesday expected to be the warmest, getting into the low 60's. This will be a great time to get some outside work done if you've been putting off any projects.





Low temperatures during this dry weather are expected to be mild, reaching the mid to lower 40's each night. No freezing temperatures on the horizon currently.





Next weekend we cool a little bit, with high temperatures back into the mid 50's. Clouds return, as well as the chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday looks to be the rainiest day of next weekend.





Longer range forecast: Some extended forecast models are trending back towards a more seasonal weather pattern for the region, with rain events for the lowlands, and potentially bringing snow back to the mountain passes.





Cooler air may start to reach our area, especially after the middle of February. Way too early to tell what it means for the lowlands but it does seem to suggest at least the mountains will be making up for some of their lost snowfall.





For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com







