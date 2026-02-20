The Outsider opens next week with Driftwood Players



February 27-March 22 at the Wade James Theatre!

Need an excuse to laugh these days? Please join us for EDP's upcoming non-partisan political comedy, The Outsider by Paul Slade Smith.You'll meet Ned Newley, the timid number-cruncher who is unexpectedly thrust into the Governor's office after a scandal, forcing a team to assemble and scramble to make him a viable candidate...But what if being the "worst" candidate is actually the key to winning? This hilarious show makes fun of politics and the absurdity of campaigning while celebrating democracy and the value of public service.Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm﻿Some performances are already close to SOLD OUT, so book your tickets today!⏳TICKETS: $31 General Adult (19-59); $28 Youth/Senior/MilitaryUse Discount Code: CANDIDATE to save 10%!*Content Info: this production contains some mild adult themes and is recommended for ages teen+