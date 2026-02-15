KCRHA activates Tier 2 Severe Weather protocols through Tuesday morning February 24, 2026

With overnight temperatures below 35 degrees for three days or more in the forecast, KCRHA (King Country Regional Homeless Authority) has activated Tier 2 cold weather severe weather protocols through Monday, February 23 and winding down the morning of Tuesday, February 24, 2026.





As always, they may extend activation if the forecast shifts, in alignment with the Severe Weather Policy.





At Tier 2 they open KCRHA-funded temporary emergency shelters (also known as severe weather shelters), seek expansions to existing emergency shelter programs including 24/7 shelters and night-by-night shelters, and support food distribution to temporary shelter sites.





