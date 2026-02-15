KCRHA activates Tier 2 Severe Weather protocols through Tuesday morning February 24, 2026
Sunday, February 15, 2026
As always, they may extend activation if the forecast shifts, in alignment with the Severe Weather Policy.
At Tier 2 they open KCRHA-funded temporary emergency shelters (also known as severe weather shelters), seek expansions to existing emergency shelter programs including 24/7 shelters and night-by-night shelters, and support food distribution to temporary shelter sites.
