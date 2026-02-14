Travels with Charlie: Nature’s Repose art progress
Saturday, February 14, 2026
We have been following this Horizon View Park public art project that is sponsored by LFP Garden Tour since September 2025 when we wrote this account.
Recently, the construction fence was removed and the muddy area sealed up giving us access to Nature’s Repose Art. The benches will be a popular spot to sit and look around.
If you get a chance, it’s worth the short walk just to see this incredible artwork. The bench details sparkle in the sun.
Cheers,
Gordon
Gordon
0 comments:
Post a Comment