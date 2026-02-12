Travels with Charlie: Voting in Our Neighborhood
Thursday, February 12, 2026
After wandering around Log Boom Park on Tuesday, Charlie accompanied me to the Lake Forest Park Ballot drop box. He kept a keen eye out for ICE. Gladly he didn’t spot any of them…
Thankful for a Nice and Peaceful day of Voting in Our Neighborhood. Please let this continue to be the case everywhere...
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
Gordon Snyder
Note: As of Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Shoreline's Prop 1 levy for general school support is passing with 72% approval and the Prop 2 technology levy is passing with 76% approval.
0 comments:
Post a Comment