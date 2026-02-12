Travels with Charlie: Voting in Our Neighborhood

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder By Gordon Snyder





After wandering around Log Boom Park on Tuesday, Charlie accompanied me to the Lake Forest Park Ballot drop box. He kept a keen eye out for ICE. Gladly he didn’t spot any of them…



Thankful for a Nice and Peaceful day of Voting in Our Neighborhood. Please let this continue to be the case everywhere...





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





Note: As of Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Shoreline's Prop 1 levy for general school support is passing with 72% approval and the Prop 2 technology levy is passing with 76% approval.







