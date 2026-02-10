Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 3
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Northwest Region - Shoreline
$78,912 – $106,104 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Transportation Engineer 3 positions in Shoreline and Bellingham within our Northwest region! There are multiple TE3 positions available. These positions support this mission by directing activities that are necessary for the development of preservation and improvement projects for the Connecting Washington and Fish Passage Programs. These positions are responsible for delivering the assigned projects within scope, schedule, and budget while developing the direct reports to become future leaders of the Department. Some of these positions will also deliver both Design-Build and Design-Bid-Build projects.
Some TE3 positions report to the Assistant/Project Engineer in the Project Office and are tasked with the delivery of the Design/Construction phases of multiple engineering projects. Also reports project status to management and performs the direct supervision and mentoring of up to eight Engineers and Technicians. Communication and coordination of Design/Construction activities with stakeholders, specialty groups, construction and maintenance personnel, local governments, and consultants.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
