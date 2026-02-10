Seahawks Parade: WSDOT says TAKE TRANSIT
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Which is GREAT to celebrate our SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS, but not so great for getting anywhere in Seattle quickly.
We strongly recommend taking transit tomorrow - which could be ferry, bus, or train depending on where you're coming from. Here are some accounts that can help you get where you're going:
A few other notes:
Due to street closures, massive crowds on the street, and expected gridlock, bus routes heading into downtown Seattle from the north plan to drop off riders at Queen Anne and Mercer Street on the north end of town.
- The two lane reduction of northbound I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge remains in place. Picking up that work zone requires a two-day full closure of I-5, and then another two-day full closure of I-5 to set it back up again. Express lanes will continue to run northbound 24/7
- No additional construction work is planned for the downtown corridor that would impact the parade.
- Any traffic holds, such as the brief ramp restrictions at Edgar Martinez Drive while the procession moves to the parade route, will be temporary.
- If your workplace has alternate locations or flexible schedules, consider using them. It's gonna be BUSY downtown, in case the map didn't make that clear.
Link 1 Line trains will run.
