Picnic Point winter shoreline restoration event set for February 28, 2026

EDMONDS, Wash. — A winter sunset settles over Picnic Point Beach as Picnic Point Creek flows into Puget Sound on a cold January day in 2026. Two people sit at a picnic table overlooking the shoreline, watching the creek meet the Sound, with Whidbey Island and the Olympic Mountains visible in the distance. (Photo by Ryan May / Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds)



EDMONDS, Wash. — Members of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF), in partnership with the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project, are inviting volunteers to an annual winter shoreline restoration event at Picnic Point Park on Saturday, February 28, from 11am to 1pm



The event is open to the public, and volunteers of all ages and ability levels are welcome. Tools, seeds, plants, and all necessary materials will be provided.



Now in its third year, the partnership between Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds and the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project focuses on restoring and strengthening native shoreline habitat at Picnic Point through hands-on, community-based stewardship.





“Our partnership with the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project shows what’s possible when local volunteers come together around a shared responsibility for a place we all value,” said Rolf Mogster, co-president of Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds. “Conservation isn’t something we talk about in the abstract: it’s something we show up for.”





EDMONDS, Wash. — Freshwater from Picnic Point Creek flows north, then west across the beach before entering Puget Sound in January 2026. This shoreline area is a focus of ongoing restoration efforts aimed at stabilizing sandy soils and supporting nearshore habitat during winter storms and seasonal runoff.

(Photo by Ryan May / Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds)

Event activities and purpose



This year’s winter planting will look different from past efforts. For the first time, volunteers will focus primarily on direct seeding along the shoreline, using native coastal grasses and wildflowers selected specifically for Picnic Point’s beach environment.



Seed-based plantings like these help stabilize sandy soils, reduce erosion, and establish long-term native ground cover that supports insects, birds, and nearshore marine life.



In addition to seeding, volunteers will also plant beach strawberry, a native species that has thrived at Picnic Point in previous years. Beach strawberry spreads naturally, helps hold sand in place, and provides low-growing shoreline cover—making it a natural complement to this year’s seed-focused restoration work.





“When we restore native plants along the shoreline, we’re doing more than improving how a place looks,” said Helena Puche, conservation chair for Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds.

“Native vegetation helps stabilize soils, protect vulnerable shoreline areas, and support habitat for fish, birds , and other wildlife. Over the years, we’ve watched this shoreline become healthier and more resilient, and that’s been incredibly rewarding to see.”

Volunteers will work in areas previously cleared during earlier restoration efforts. Representatives from Snohomish County and local stewardship partners will be on site to guide the work and share insight into how these plantings contribute to shoreline health.A vegetated shoreline helps slow erosion, improves habitat for birds and nearshore life, and enhances one of the region’s most valued saltwater beaches.Participants should dress in layers for cold winter weather and be prepared for wet, muddy conditions. Long sleeves and long pants are recommended, along with sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Fleece jackets, sweatshirts, or a heavy coat are encouraged, as well as rain gear if rain is in the forecast. Volunteers should also bring water and a snack.Hand tools and gloves will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own if preferred. Power tools and herbicides are not permitted.Picnic Point ParkVolunteers should meet near the pedestrian overpass at the west end of the parking lot.Free parking is available in the park’s main lot, which can fill on weekends and during favorable weather. Participants are encouraged to arrive early or carpool when possible.For more information and to register, visit the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project volunteer page: