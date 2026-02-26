Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Grounds Seasonal Laborer
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Job type: Extra Help
Opening date: 02/23/2026
Salary: $28.49 - $34.59 Hourly
Closing date: Open till Filled
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
- Five 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Grounds Maintenance Division available.
- Employment is contingent upon successfully passing State/Federal pre-employment background checks.
- Position is Open till Filled. First review date of applications - 3/16/26.
DEFINITION
This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position from April through October. The work schedule will be a 9/80 schedule:
- Monday - Thursday, 6:30 am - 4:00 pm
- Every other Friday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm
- Every other Friday off
Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicants.
Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season performing landscape maintenance for parks, streets and surface water facilities beginning March through September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.
This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.
Please apply at: Extra Help - Grounds Seasonal Laborer
