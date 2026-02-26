Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Grounds Seasonal Laborer





Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season performing landscape maintenance for parks, streets and surface water facilities beginning March through September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.



This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.



Please apply at: Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicants.Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season performing landscape maintenance for parks, streets and surface water facilities beginning March through September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.Please apply at: Extra Help - Grounds Seasonal Laborer

This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position from April through October. The work schedule will be a 9/80 schedule:- Monday - Thursday, 6:30 am - 4:00 pm- Every other Friday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm- Every other Friday off