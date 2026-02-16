WeatherWatcher: Chance of insignificant wet snows this week

From the archives: April 18, 2008 convergence zone snow, Shoreline, WA.

Photo by Carl Dinse This week will be our first real chance at seeing snowflakes in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park area this winter. Forecast models have had a lot of inconsistencies in dealing with this set up, as seems to always be the case when we talk about potential lowland snow. I've been watching the forecast models now regarding this pattern for the past 10 days.





What to expect: We are expecting scattered rain and snow showers through the region all week and into next weekend. Temperatures are cool, but not a major cold arctic outbreak. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20's to low 30's with highs in the low to mid 40's throughout the week. Showers at times may be mixed with snow, especially overnight.





Accumulations are expected to be none to light on grassy surfaces and car roof tops. Roads will likely remain clear in most situations. Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, and Thursday evening into Friday morning appear to be our biggest chances of seeing snowfall, with very minor accumulations if any. Anything that does stick will melt away during the daylight hours.





Bottom line: For the entire week, I'm giving it about a 30-40% chance that we'll see a trace of snow accumulation on lawns and other non-paved surfaces. I give it a 10% chance that anything will accumulate on roadways. If there were to be any morning accumulations, it would be Wednesday morning and Friday morning.





The forecast could change later this week, but it is important to note that we're getting past the time of winter where we typically have lasting, impactful snow events.





Stay safe out there.

For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com







