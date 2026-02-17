Call for Films: Short Short Film Festival April 18, 2026
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.
A program of 12 selected films will be screened at the Shoreline Community College Theater on April 18, 2026.
The Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, is wheelchair accessible.
All films are unrated and may contain some adult content. Viewer discretion advised.
Film Submissions
Film Submissions Deadline: March 7, 2026
The films voted Best Picture and People's Choice will each take home $1,000 and a campy Sasquatch Award!
Each film should range between 3 - 13 minutes.
