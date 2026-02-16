FIFA World Cup soccer is coming to Seattle: What will that mean for Shoreline?

The World Cup matches in Seattle will be played at Lumin Field, which will be known as Seattle Stadium during that time.





Six matches are scheduled from June 15 - July 6, 2026.





Tickets are selling on the official site for $1600 - $2100 per seat.





750,000 world visitors are expected to attend one or more of the matches in the U.S. and Canada.





Nearby, in Vancouver, B.C. tickets at BC Place Stadium are going for $500-600. Will those world visitors to Seattle hop on the train to get to Canada?





Where are they going to sleep? Seattle doesn't have that many hotel rooms. Will people come to Shoreline on the light rail for Airbnb accommodations? If they are sleeping here, where will they eat?





What about traffic? Policing?





Come to the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting Tuesday night, February 17, 2026, 7-9pm on Zoom to hear Jack Malek tell us what planning he is aware of for this influx of soccer fans.





Share any concerns you may have





If you are not on the ELNA email list, ask for the link to this meeting ELNABoard@gmail.com







