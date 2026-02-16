Business Spotlight: Patty Pan Cooperative: 25 Years at the Community Table

Monday, February 16, 2026

Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
 
Patty Pan Cooperative: 25 Years at the Community Table
Good Food, Homemade Tortillas, and Shared Ownership

For a quarter century, Patty Pan Cooperative has been quietly doing something powerful in Shoreline: serving good food made with local ingredients while proving that community-owned businesses can thrive. Located in the Briarcrest neighborhood, Patty Pan is a worker-owned cooperative where the people making the food are also the people shaping the business. With deep roots, a commitment to learning, and a belief that food can make the world a little better, Patty Pan continues to be a beloved neighborhood staple.
 
Q & A with Devra Gartenstein Patty Pan Cooperative
 
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: 25 years total, and 12 years cooperatively owned and run.
 
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: Providing good food with local ingredients. It's such a straightforward and tangible way to make the world a little better.
 
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: Shifting from individually owned to cooperatively owned.
 
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Engage with the community! They're very supportive.
 
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: We're involved with the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association, and we do pop-up quesadilla giveaways monthly in the spring.
 
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: Keep on learning, grow slowly and steadily.
 
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: U District, Ballard, and Capitol Hill farmers’ markets this weekend.
 
Connect with Patty Pan Cooperative
📍 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
🌐 pattypan.coop
📸 Instagram: @pattypancooperative
📘 Facebook: Patty Pan Grill Cooperative
 
