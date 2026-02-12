Local students earn Dean's List recognition from George Fox University
Thursday, February 12, 2026
Local students were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2025 semester.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
The following students received recognition:
HOMETOWN, NAME, ACADEMIC LEVEL, MAJOR
Lake Forest Park
- Lucy Bleeker, sophomore, nursing
- Matthew Williams, sophomore, kinesiology
George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University." More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, accelerated online degree programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 15 masters and doctoral degrees.
