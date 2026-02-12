Maria Russell of Shoreline earns Degree at George Fox University





Maria Russell of Shoreline was among the undergraduate, accelerated online degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its fall graduation ceremony in December of 2025.





Russell earned a master of medical science.



