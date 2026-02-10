NUHSA recognizes individual achievements at awards ceremony

At their ceremony on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at Bothell City Hall, NUHSA presented annual awards for Human Services Champions, and Human Services Organizations.



In addition they presented special awards for Youth Human Services Leadership, and Persistence, as well as the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.



Youth Human Services Leadership





Shrita Palla was awarded the Youth Human Services Leadership award

by emcee Sarah Arnst and Northshore School Board member Carson Sanderson

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Shrita Palla



Shrita, a 16-year-old student from Bothell, founded Shrita, a 16-year-old student from Bothell, founded Together We Shine to support children with special needs by fostering inclusion and community.





Since October 2024, Shrita has dedicated around 300 hours to planning and running 15 events, positively impacting over 100 families.





Her programs create a welcoming environment for children with special needs to play, learn, and build friendships, while also supporting their families. Shrita leads a team of youth volunteers, organizes monthly birthday celebrations, social groups, arts and crafts, and special events like Easter egg hunts.





She also started a birthday club that sends handmade cards to special needs youth nationwide. Together We Shine has increased autism awareness and built a “special needs village” where families feel connected and supported. Shrita’s leadership and dedication made her a strong nominee for a youth award.



Persistence Award





Emcee Sarah Arndt with Persistence Award honoree Donna Hawkey

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Donna Hawkey



This year, NUHSA is proud to present a special Persistence Award to Donna Hawkey for her relentless volunteer work in Lake Forest Park. Donna’s constant curiosity about local issues drives her to find meaningful solutions and make a lasting impact in North King County. This year, NUHSA is proud to present a special Persistence Award to Donna Hawkey for her relentless volunteer work in Lake Forest Park. Donna’s constant curiosity about local issues drives her to find meaningful solutions and make a lasting impact in North King County.





After attending NUHSA’s Homelessness 101 training, Donna was inspired to research and advocate for Community Land Trusts to preserve affordable housing. She volunteered as a Navigator for the Shoreline Community Court, assisting participants in connecting with vital agencies and services, and guiding them through the court system with compassion and care.





Most recently, Donna supported a senior who became unhoused, providing nonjudgmental support and helping secure emergency shelter and, ultimately, after three years of effort she helped them secure permanent housing.





Donna’s persistence, commitment to learning, and unwavering dedication to helping others are evident in every aspect of her work. She continues to seek out resources and never quits in her efforts to strengthen the community.



Lifetime Achievement Award





Sarah Arndt (l) and Bothell Deputy Mayor and NUHSA Vice President Jenne Alderk present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ray Thomas

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Ray Thomas



This year’s NUHSA's Human Services Lifetime Achievement Award is given to Ray Thomas for his significant commitment to advocating on behalf of the many individuals in our region who are homeless.



For many years, this dedicated advocate has worked with the Poor People’s Campaign, lobbying the state legislature to advance social justice. After joining the board of Camp United We Stand, he quickly rose to become board president, where he provides vital resources and networking opportunities for the camp. Known for his joyful attitude and resilience in the face of setbacks, he inspires those around him to work harder and never lose hope.



His leadership spans policy, organizational strategy, and direct support for individual campers. He is deeply engaged in solving personal challenges with campers and elevates these issues to the policy level, ensuring systemic change. Through unwavering commitment and a hands-on approach, he sets a powerful example of service and advocacy, making a lasting impact on both individuals and the broader community.



NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.









For more information, email



Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.For more information, email staff@nuhsa.org



