Registration open for Seattle to Portland (STP) and Chilly Hilly bicycle rides

Ready to Ride

Presented by Alaska Airlines, the annual STP ride is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 5:00am through Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 7:00pm.









is rich in details about the event itself as well as training events. Registration is open now.



Look for increasing numbers of bicyclists on the road as thousands of local cyclists train for this 207 mile ride.

Over 6,000 riders participated in last year's event, including Portland riders who came to Seattle for the start.



Cyclists headed for the start of the 2025 Chilly Hilly ride fill the ferry car deck.

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Registration is also open for the one-day Chilly Hilly ride February 22, 2026 from 7am - 3pm a 33-mile ride which circles Bainbridge Island. That event is in its 54th year.



The Cascade Bicycle Club, now in its 47th year organizing the event, provides access to rest stops, ride support, baggage truck service, a meal at the finish line, and an STP finisher souvenir.