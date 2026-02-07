Shoreline Tool Library spring sale April 4, 2026
Shoreline Tool Library from 9am–3pm, so make sure to stop by, get some great tools, and help us keep thousands of preloved items out of the landfill.
We're still nailing down some details for the event, so expect to see the RSVP page on our Class & Event calendar sometime next week. We're planning to sell limited presale tickets (one plus-one included) and raffle one of them off to someone who RSVPs!
The best way to get notified when we set up this page is to check "Tool Sale" on our Class & Event Notification Registration form.
Shoreline Tool Library.16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
