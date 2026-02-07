Would you like to speak to someone? Maybe unburden something heavy?





Do you need to vent about the church, any church? Do you want to question and explore ideas about God?





Come to Ashes to Go and Sacred Listening on Ash Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the Hangar at Kenmore Square.









Not only that, if you want, be marked with ashes!



We distribute ashes to remember that our lives are short.





We don’t want to spend life burdened by guilt or remorse.





We examine our lives truthfully throughout Lent to take ownership of the times we have fallen short.God understands and extends love, forgiveness, grace, and healing.If you have questions about Ashes to Go, contact Pastor Jill Nichols-Hicks, pastor@northlakelutheran.org , or the Rev. Theresa Newell, tnewell@redeemer-kenmore.org







