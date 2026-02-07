Edmonds Driftwood Players presents The Outsider opening February 27, 2026

The Outsider





"Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad.





"To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail.





'But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office.





"Unless the public is looking for…the worst candidate to ever run for office."





A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.



This production features the acting talents of:

Hannah Coleman (Paige Caldwell)

Jack Anderson (Dave Riley)

Gina Wilhelm (Louise Peakes)

Keith Dahlgren (Ned Newley)

Mark Sparks (Arthur Vance)

Joy Ghigleri (Rachel Parsons)

Doug Knoop (A.C. Peterson) The creative/production team includes:

Katie Soulé (Managing Director/Producer)

Brian Fletcher (Technical Director/Assoc. Producer)

Tammis Doyle (Director)

Greg Pruitt (Stage Manager)

Rex Goulding (Set Designer)

Beth Mahmoud-Howell (Costume Designer)

Kathryn Louise (Lighting Designer)

Julia Wittenberg (Properties Designer)

Thao Tran (Sound Designer)

Henry S Brown, Jr. (Asst. Sound Designer)

Nancy Johnson (Set Dresser) February 27 - March 22, 2026

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm (15 total performances)

$31 General Adults (ages 19-59); $28 Youth/Senior/Military.

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.









Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State. As we celebrate 67 Seasons in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre.



THE OUTSIDER is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the



We would like to thank our Season Sponsors





By Paul Slade SmithEdmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce their upcoming comedic production of The Outsider, at the Wade James Theatre, February 27-March 22, 2026.