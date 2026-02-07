Sen. Derek Stanford: Pushing back against federal overreach





We already have a clear expectation for state and local law enforcement officers to be clearly identifiable, with limited exceptions. All law enforcement doing work in our state should be held to the same standard.









Democrats in Olympia are working hard to push back against federal overreach in every way possible to protect the rights of all people. Senate Bill 5855 would also allow individuals detained by unlawfully masked agents to sue those officers for damages. The bill now heads to the House for consideration.I appreciate Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown’s statements denouncing federal agents’ actions in Minneapolis. They are also taking steps to prepare in the event that ICE launches a similar operation here in Washington.Democrats in Olympia are working hard to push back against federal overreach in every way possible to protect the rights of all people.





Here are some of the other bills we’re working to pass:

Last week, we passed a bill to prohibit all law enforcement officers operating in our state, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while interacting with the public.