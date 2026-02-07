Local students make the Fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College

Saturday, February 7, 2026

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (February 6, 2026)

The following local students made the Fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College. 

The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, PARENTS/GUARDIANS

Seattle, WA
  • Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill and Nancy Chupp

Shoreline, WA
  • Joy Brandenstein, Film and Media Studies, Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan

Located on 300 acres in Northfield, Minn., St. Olaf College is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. St. Olaf is committed to meeting the demonstrated financial needs of every student with 100 percent of students receiving scholarships or grants.

Grounded in a Lutheran tradition, St. Olaf students, faculty and staff come from a wide range of religious traditions, including those who do not claim any faith tradition. Visit stolaf.edu.


