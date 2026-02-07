Local students make the Fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College





The following local students made the Fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College.





The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, PARENTS/GUARDIANS





Seattle, WA

Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill and Nancy Chupp





Shoreline, WA

Joy Brandenstein, Film and Media Studies, Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan



