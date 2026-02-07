Local students make the Fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College
Saturday, February 7, 2026
The following local students made the Fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College.
The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, PARENTS/GUARDIANS
Seattle, WA
- Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill and Nancy Chupp
Shoreline, WA
- Joy Brandenstein, Film and Media Studies, Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan
