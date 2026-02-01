Teamsters ratify contract with Republic Services

Sunday, February 1, 2026

Teamsters Locals 38, 117, and 174 overwhelmingly ratify new contract with Republic Services
Photo courtesy Teamsters

Saturday January 31, 2026 the three Teamsters locals that represent Republic Services workers, Locals 38, 117, and 174, came together to vote on a new contract.

The history-making joint agreement was ratified by margins well over 90%.

Locally, Republic Services provides pick up of trash, yard waste, and recycling for Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.


Posted by DKH at 1:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  