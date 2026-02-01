Teamsters ratify contract with Republic Services

Teamsters Locals 38, 117, and 174 overwhelmingly ratify new contract with Republic Services

Photo courtesy Teamsters





Saturday January 31, 2026 the three Teamsters locals that represent Republic Services workers, Locals 38, 117, and 174, came together to vote on a new contract.The history-making joint agreement was ratified by margins well over 90%.Locally, Republic Services provides pick up of trash, yard waste, and recycling for Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.