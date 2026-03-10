North City Station arriving soon; you can help
A new city park with food trucks and artist galleries is coming soon to North City. Neighbors will clean up the future North City Station site at 910 NE 185th St on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at a community work party.
The city of Shoreline will turn derelict buildings near the Shoreline North Light Rail Station into a public park with food trucks and artist space.
On Saturday, March 21st, neighbors are throwing a Community Cleanup Work Party to remove trash and help get the site ready for the public.
Shoreline is working to expand the existing, small 0.3-acre Rotary Park at the corner of 10th Ave NE and NE 185th Street into a 4.75-acre park.
|The old North City Mower shop
Photo by Oliver Moffat
Shoreline recently signed an agreement to use a little over three acres of Seattle City Light property as public park space. That agreement includes the old North City Mower shop building that is now vacant and boarded up.
The property behind the little Rotary Park is owned by Seattle City Light and was once a convenience store and then the long-time location of the old North City Mower and Saw shop.
The building is now closed and boarded up, and the site is full of trash.
On March 21st, volunteers from the neighborhood will clean up the trash. Use this form to RSVP for the North City Station Spring Cleanup on Saturday, March 21st, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
There’s a lot of work to do.
After the trash is removed, the plan is to activate the site and turn it into North City Station with food trucks and old shipping containers for artist galleries and local shops in time for the World Cup this summer.
Later, (once funding is secured) the now-vacant 2,400‑square‑foot saw shop will get a makeover.
The inside of the building will be cleaned out and the roof will be repaired to create an indoor dining and community gathering space with public restrooms. A big rollup-style garage door would be added for the entryway. The current murals are planned to be preserved to maintain the urban vibe of the space.
The city of Shoreline bought the three single-family homes just north of the old saw shop along 10th Ave NE a couple of years ago. Those homes are now empty and derelict and the city plans to demolish them to create 1.17 acres of new public park space.
Seattle City Light has agreed to allow Shoreline to use 3.06 acres of land for public park space. Electricity transmission lines run along much of that land.
Although exact plans haven’t been finalized, the open space could be developed into play areas, a dog park, walking trails, picnicking, or outdoor art. Maybe even a pickleball court.
Seattle City Light often encourages planting low-growing native vegetation to provide wildlife habitat and stormwater management. Currently, roughly a quarter acre of the site is overrun with noxious weeds (mostly Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom).
The North City Station project is supported by the City of Shoreline, Seattle City Light, the North City Neighborhood Association, Urbanist Shoreline, and has support from State Representative Lauren Davis and Senator Jesse Salomon.
Funding for North City Station has come from the city of Shoreline Park Impact Fees, King County Conservation Futures, Seattle City Light, and possibly some funding from the stat
