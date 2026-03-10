Power of One Volunteer Program
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
For just one hour a week and the flexibility to take time off, you can make a difference in a young person’s life!
Power of One volunteers work directly with Shoreline Schools PreK – 12th grade students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.
Opportunities include but are not limited to:
- Tutoring students one-on-one in reading, writing, math or science
- Reading with students in small groups
- Reinforcing math skills through games and practice
- Assisting with special art projects
- Providing support in school libraries
- Supporting Multi Language Learners
Come volunteer with us!
