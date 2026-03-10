Power of One Volunteer Program

Are you looking for a worthwhile and fulfilling volunteer experience?





For just one hour a week and the flexibility to take time off, you can make a difference in a young person’s life!

Tutoring students one-on-one in reading, writing, math or science

Reading with students in small groups

Reinforcing math skills through games and practice

Assisting with special art projects

Providing support in school libraries

Supporting Multi Language Learners Contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette at



Come volunteer with us!

Terry will help connect you to the school and classroom that best fits your interests, schedule, and availability.









Power of One volunteers work directly with Shoreline Schools PreK – 12th grade students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.Opportunities include but are not limited to: