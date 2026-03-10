Power of One Volunteer Program

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Are you looking for a worthwhile and fulfilling volunteer experience? 

For just one hour a week and the flexibility to take time off, you can make a difference in a young person’s life!

Power of One volunteers work directly with Shoreline Schools PreK – 12th grade students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.

Opportunities include but are not limited to: 
  • Tutoring students one-on-one in reading, writing, math or science
  • Reading with students in small groups
  • Reinforcing math skills through games and practice
  • Assisting with special art projects
  • Providing support in school libraries
  • Supporting Multi Language Learners
Contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette at terry.monette@ssd412.org. Terry will help connect you to the school and classroom that best fits your interests, schedule, and availability.

Come volunteer with us!


