Travels with Charlie: Dodging Our Rain Storms

Horizon View playfield between rains

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie had the park to himself

Horizon View Park as the sun starts to break thru the cloudy rainy mists. Once again, we were the only ones at the park.





Hoping for some wandering and sniffing time without getting drenched...





Rains calming down

Beautiful moments of Blue Sky showing up.



We timed our walk by Dodging Our Rain Storms. Bonus: we breathe some very fresh air, see some terrific views and of course get some Sniffs..





It’s always worth getting outside to "See and Feel" what’s happening next chance you get.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







Carefully watching the weather for a break in the rain downpours and I noticed the rain was slowing down.