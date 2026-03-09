Travels with Charlie: Dodging Our Rain Storms
Monday, March 9, 2026
Carefully watching the weather for a break in the rain downpours and I noticed the rain was slowing down.
|Charlie had the park to himself
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Horizon View Park as the sun starts to break thru the cloudy rainy mists. Once again, we were the only ones at the park.
Hoping for some wandering and sniffing time without getting drenched...
We timed our walk by Dodging Our Rain Storms. Bonus: we breathe some very fresh air, see some terrific views and of course get some Sniffs..
It’s always worth getting outside to "See and Feel" what’s happening next chance you get.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
