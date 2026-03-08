Paint & Sip Night at Vault 177 March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Paint & Sip Night at Vault 177, 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline WA 98177 on Sunday March 22, 2026 from 7 - 9pm

All painting supplies provided and one drink provided!

$65 per person. Register here or use the QR code in the flyer.


At this session, participants will be carving gel plates (which are made from gelatin, but firmer) and foam board to create designs.

We will then use printing ink and acrylic paint to create layered designs using their carved pieces and other materials. Leader McKy Karvounis will walk them through the steps as we go. We'll start with the foam board. Folks will also be able to trade carvings for printing with each other if they choose.

As they work, we walk through the group helping with directions, demonstrating and making suggestions to help with the success of the piece.

Rose Werelus, who runs Vault 177, always creates a signature drink to go along with our event. It varies depending on what we're doing. She's quite clever! And they are always delicious!


