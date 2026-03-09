Women's History Month Artist Spotlight: Sara Snedeker

Monday, March 9, 2026

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Artist Sara Snedeker is represented in Shoreline’s Civic Art Collection through “Prism Pantone,” located at the I-5 underpass at N 155th Street.

With vibrant color and pattern, “Prism Pantone” transforms the columns beneath the freeway into a bright and energetic landmark. The artwork brings creativity and visual life to an everyday space, creating a moment of surprise and delight for people passing through.

Snedeker’s work often centers on collaboration and community engagement, using public art as a way to spark connection and invite people to experience their surroundings in new ways.

The project was sponsored and carried out by the Parkwood Neighborhood Association and funded by a mini-grant from the City of Shoreline.



