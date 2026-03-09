Stormray softball season began with a jamboree on Saturday

Monday, March 9, 2026

Shorewood pitcher Olivia Adams
Photo by Chris Stuvek

The Shorewood Stormrays softball team started their season Saturday, March 7, 2026 with a jamboree that included teams from Sultan and Bishop Blanchet. 

Emma Kellem at bat
Photo by Chris Stuvek

The first game ended with a 13-6 score in favor of Shorewood and the second produced a 3-0 Blanchet win.

Stormray catcher Grace McLaughlin
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Shorewood softball begins their non-league game schedule on Wednesday March 11, 2026 vs. Nathan Hale at Meridian Park Field 16765 Wallingford Ave N with a game time of 6:30pm.


