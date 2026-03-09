Stormray softball season began with a jamboree on Saturday
|Shorewood pitcher Olivia Adams
The Shorewood Stormrays softball team started their season Saturday, March 7, 2026 with a jamboree that included teams from Sultan and Bishop Blanchet.
|Emma Kellem at bat
The first game ended with a 13-6 score in favor of Shorewood and the second produced a 3-0 Blanchet win.
|Stormray catcher Grace McLaughlin
Shorewood softball begins their non-league game schedule on Wednesday March 11, 2026 vs. Nathan Hale at Meridian Park Field 16765 Wallingford Ave N with a game time of 6:30pm.
