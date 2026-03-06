Town & Country March Recipe: Cajun Salmon Linguine
Friday, March 6, 2026
|Cajun Salmon Linguine
This fun pasta dish from Town & Country Market comes together in under 20 minutes! Served with a salad and a chunk of crusty bread, this is a great dinner idea!
Name: Cajun Salmon Linguine
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1 pound dried linguine (or pasta of choice)
- ¼ cup olive oil, divided
- 2 ½ tablespoons Cajun seasoning, divided
- 1 ¼ pounds salmon, pin-boned and cut into portions
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ½ cup chopped bell peppers
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Pinch of dried oregano or dill, optional
- 16 fluid ounces prepared alfredo sauce
- ⅔ cup grated parmesan or asiago cheese, divided
- Fresh or dried parsley for garnish
- 1 lemon, cut in wedges
- Cook pasta until al dente, drain and coat lightly with olive oil. Set aside and keep warm.
- In a non-stick pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium high heat. Season salmon on all sides with half of Cajun seasoning. Sear salmon flesh side down until very browned and crispy. Flip and finish cooking (adding more oil if necessary). Remove fish to a platter, keep warm.
- In same skillet, add remaining 2 tablespoons oil, onions, peppers and garlic. Season with 1 teaspoon of remaining Cajun seasoning and pinch of optional dried herbs. Sauté until soft and just beginning to brown.
- Turn down heat, add alfredo sauce and half of parmesan cheese. Taste sauce and adjust seasoning by adding more Cajun seasoning, salt and herbs if desired. Sauce can also be thinned by adding a small amount of water.
- Combine cooked warm pasta with sauce and place on serving dishes. Top with salmon portion (as a whole piece or flaked into pieces) and garnish with remaining cheese, parsley and lemon wedges.
- This can also be made with smoked salmon (plain or flavored such as Cajun or garlic pepper), cubed fish, or other fish instead of salmon! Flake smoked salmon directly into the sauce right before serving.
- Feel free to add seared sliced andouille sausage or any other seafood like shrimp, scallops or crab to this dish. Other optional ingredients could include chopped fresh or sun-dried tomatoes, peas or chopped bacon.
- Try replacing the Cajun seasoning with blackening seasoning or create your own seasoning blend.
The Shoreline Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 It is part of a small chain, locally owned.
0 comments:
Post a Comment