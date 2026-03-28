Jobs: City of Shoreline Maintenance Services Manager
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Full-Time Regular
$157,813.00 - $192,003.00 Annually
Closing date: 4/5/2026 11:59 PM Pacific
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
This is a unique opportunity to join the City of Shoreline’s Public Works Department as our Maintenance Services Manager. The City is looking for a collaborative and forward-thinking leader with a focus on keeping the community’s infrastructure operating safely and reliable. This position will play a key role in advancing our commitment to asset management and leveraging data to continuously improve maintenance operations. Our Public Works Department is proud to be APWA-accredited, reflecting our ongoing commitment to learning, innovation, and continuously improving the services we provide in an efficient and effective way.
DEFINITION
Provides strategic leadership and operational oversight for the Maintenance Services Division within the Public Works Department, directing the maintenance and repair of City infrastructure including , grounds, streets, stormwater and wastewater.. As part of the Department’s leadership team, this position establishes priorities, develops and supports staff, and ensures the division delivers safe, efficient, and responsive maintenance services that protect public assets and support the community.
Please apply at: Maintenance Services Manager
This is a unique opportunity to join the City of Shoreline’s Public Works Department as our Maintenance Services Manager. The City is looking for a collaborative and forward-thinking leader with a focus on keeping the community’s infrastructure operating safely and reliable. This position will play a key role in advancing our commitment to asset management and leveraging data to continuously improve maintenance operations. Our Public Works Department is proud to be APWA-accredited, reflecting our ongoing commitment to learning, innovation, and continuously improving the services we provide in an efficient and effective way.
DEFINITION
Provides strategic leadership and operational oversight for the Maintenance Services Division within the Public Works Department, directing the maintenance and repair of City infrastructure including , grounds, streets, stormwater and wastewater.. As part of the Department’s leadership team, this position establishes priorities, develops and supports staff, and ensures the division delivers safe, efficient, and responsive maintenance services that protect public assets and support the community.
Please apply at: Maintenance Services Manager
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