Business Spotlight: King's Schools
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
King’s Schools: 78 Years of Faith, Learning & Community
For nearly eight decades, King’s Schools has been part of the educational fabric of the Shoreline community. Serving students from early learning through 12th grade, King’s provides a Christ-centered academic environment where students are encouraged to grow intellectually, socially, and spiritually. With a commitment to strong family partnership and personalized learning experiences, King’s Schools continues to help students develop into thoughtful leaders prepared to make a meaningful impact in the world.
Q & A with King’s Schools
Q: How long have you been a school?
A: 78 years.
Q: What inspired you to start?
A: King’s Schools exists to deliver an exceptional Christian education instructed by called, caring individuals who believe and have professed their personal faith in Jesus Christ. The King’s Schools’ educational experience distinguishes the Bible as the supreme authority in life and equips students to become leaders who live out their faith as a practical demonstration of God’s love.
Q: What service does your school provide for our community?
A: King’s Schools serves local families by providing a Christ-centered educational community for students from early learning through 12th grade. We support students academically, socially, and spiritually while partnering closely with families throughout each stage of their child’s development. We also offer prospective family tours so families can explore the campus, ask questions, and learn more about the admissions process.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: We love Shoreline’s strong sense of community. It’s a place where families, schools, local businesses, and community organizations all contribute to a welcoming environment. We also appreciate how connected Shoreline is to the surrounding areas while still maintaining a neighborhood feel that supports relationship-building.
Q: What’s one thing you wish people knew about you but never ask?
A: One thing we wish more families knew is that King’s Schools can be more accessible than many families initially think. We offer generous financial aid, and our admissions team is happy to discuss options and next steps with prospective families. A campus tour is also a great way to see the school environment firsthand and ask questions.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: We focus on making the admissions experience clear, welcoming, and supportive for each family. Our team works closely with prospective families to answer questions, explain the programs available, and help them explore whether King’s Schools is the right fit. Visiting campus through a tour allows families to see the community in action and gain a deeper understanding of what the King’s experience looks like.
Q: How does your school support or give back to the local community?
A: As a school community, we support families by investing in students’ growth and development over the long term. We also value opportunities to build relationships with local families and be part of the broader Shoreline-area community. Through education, community engagement, and strong family partnership, we aim to contribute in a meaningful and lasting way.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have?
A: We want to continue serving families well and helping prospective families learn more about King’s Schools through clear admissions guidance and campus tour opportunities. A key goal is to make it easier for families to explore the school, ask questions, and understand the next steps for enrollment. We are always looking for ways to strengthen the experience for both current and prospective families.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: We offer prospective family tours on an ongoing basis by appointment for families interested in learning more about King’s Schools (K–12 and Early Learning Center). Tours are a great opportunity to explore the campus, ask admissions questions, and learn about the next steps for enrollment.
Book a tour or learn more:
https://kingsschools.org/
Admissions Contact:
admissions@kingsschools.org
(206) 558-9804
Connect with King’s Schools
19303 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 558-9804
https://kingsschools.org
Instagram: @kingsschools
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Posted by DKH at 3:16 AM
Tags: business spotlight, schools
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