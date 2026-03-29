Future Women in EMS and Fire Workshop
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Come join King County EMS and host agency Puget Sound Fire along with over 12 other King County agencies as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service.
This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region. Must be 18+ to apply, King County residency preferred.
𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻* 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗠𝗦 + 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽
- Workshop: April 25-26, 2026 - 8:00am - 5:00pm both days
- Host: Puget Sound Fire
- Application link here
- or use the QR code in the image.
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟯𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲
Send questions to: futurewomenems@kingcounty.gov
*This workshop is inclusive of underrepresented genders including women, women-identifying individuals, non-binary, trans, and gender non-conforming people who are comfortable in a space that centers the experiences of women in EMS/Fire.
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