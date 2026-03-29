Future Women in EMS and Fire Workshop



𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻: 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻:

Come join King County EMS and host agency Puget Sound Fire along with over 12 other King County agencies as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service.





This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region. Must be 18+ to apply, King County residency preferred.







Workshop: April 25-26, 2026 - 8:00am - 5:00pm both days

Host: Puget Sound Fire

Application link here

or use the QR code in the image. 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻* 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗠𝗦 + 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟯𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲







*This workshop is inclusive of underrepresented genders including women, women-identifying individuals, non-binary, trans, and gender non-conforming people who are comfortable in a space that centers the experiences of women in EMS/Fire.







