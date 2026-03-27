Jobs: WSDOT Procurement & Supply Specialist 2
Friday, March 27, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$50,740 – $68,014 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Procurement and Supply Specialist 2 in Shoreline, WA. In this role, the selected candidate will provide quality customer service while performing professional-level procurement of services, supplies, materials, parts, and equipment in accordance with state laws and requirements. This position also supports inventory management and accountability functions for purchased goods and services, ensuring resources are used efficiently and operations run smoothly. The role involves collaborating with internal staff, vendors, and other stakeholders, conducting inventory activities across multiple facilities, and contributing to the overall success of the agency’s transportation mission.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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