Traffic revision at Kenmore intersection

Friday, March 27, 2026


Long-term right turn lane and sidewalk closure

Starting March 30, 2026 Sound Transit will close the right-turn lane at the corner of eastbound SR-522 (Bothell Way) and 61st Ave NE in Kenmore. 

This closure will also encompass the sidewalk on the south side of SR-522, from the parking lot of Kenmore Dentistry to the intersection at 61st Ave NE. There is no detour for this sidewalk closure due to the lack of connecting sidewalks west of the closure.

This closure will continue through fall 2026. Eastbound traffic will still be able to turn right


Posted by DKH at 5:41 AM
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