TSA checkpoint wait times remain normal at SeaTac

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Lines average 10-15 minutes at SeaTac
Photo courtesy SeaTac airport

At the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, TSA checkpoint wait times have remained normal, averaging 10-15 minutes.

We’re grateful for our federal partners continuing to show up during the government shutdown. To support TSA employees working without pay, the airport collected donations of nonperishable food, hygiene items, infant supplies, and gift cards for groceries or gas.

The donations have now been suspended with the announcement that TSA workers will be paid on Monday.


Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
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