Miyawaki Urban Forest in Spring
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
The Miyawaki Urban Forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum is in full spring mode.
The flowering red currants and the yellow headed mahonia are colorful highlights.
There are a couple of trees well over 12 feet tall and getting ready to bud out.
The purple headed camas lily are just about to come into bloom and the lupine, a spring harbinger, is getting ready too.
Take a stroll through the Miyawaki Forest, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline.
There are a couple of trees well over 12 feet tall and getting ready to bud out.
|Yellow headed mahonia
The Miyawaki forest is filled with red twig dogwood.
Take a stroll through the Miyawaki Forest, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline.
Over 100 people planted over 1200 native trees, shrubs and groundcover.
The promise of the forest is that because it is closely planted the forest will grow taller faster and sequester carbon sooner.
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