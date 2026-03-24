Miyawaki Urban Forest in Spring

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

By Sarah Phillips

The Miyawaki Urban Forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum is in full spring mode. 

The flowering red currants and the yellow headed mahonia are colorful highlights.

There are a couple of trees well over 12 feet tall and getting ready to bud out. 

Yellow headed mahonia
The purple headed camas lily are just about to come into bloom and the lupine, a spring harbinger, is getting ready too. 

 The Miyawaki forest is filled with red twig dogwood.

Flowering red currant
It is a mini forest bath. The forest was planted in December 2023. 

Over 100 people planted over 1200 native trees, shrubs and groundcover. 

The promise of the forest is that because it is closely planted the forest will grow taller faster and sequester carbon sooner.


Posted by DKH at 5:24 AM
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