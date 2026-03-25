Shoreline Fire Egg Hunt April 4, 2026
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Spring is Here – Join Us for Our Easter Egg Hunt April 4th!
Come join the fun at our upcoming Easter Egg Hunt!
Food truck starts at 12:00 PM
Egg hunt begins promptly at 1:00 PM
This event is for children ages 1–10, and we’ll have plenty of Shoreline firefighters on hand to help make it a fun and safe experience for everyone.
Location: Richmond Beach Saltwater Park (lower parking lot)
2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
Parking is limited, so please plan to park off-site and walk down to the event.
We hope to see you there for a fun-filled afternoon!
Parking is limited, so please plan to park off-site and walk down to the event.
We hope to see you there for a fun-filled afternoon!
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