Shoreline Fire Egg Hunt April 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026


Spring is Here – Join Us for Our Easter Egg Hunt April 4th!

Come join the fun at our upcoming Easter Egg Hunt!

Food truck starts at 12:00 PM
Egg hunt begins promptly at 1:00 PM

This event is for children ages 1–10, and we’ll have plenty of Shoreline firefighters on hand to help make it a fun and safe experience for everyone.

Location: Richmond Beach Saltwater Park (lower parking lot)
2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

Parking is limited, so please plan to park off-site and walk down to the event.

We hope to see you there for a fun-filled afternoon!



Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
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