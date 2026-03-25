Shoreline Fire Egg Hunt April 4, 2026

Spring is Here – Join Us for Our Easter Egg Hunt April 4th! Spring is Here – Join Us for Our Easter Egg Hunt April 4th!

2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98177



Parking is limited, so please plan to park off-site and walk down to the event.



We hope to see you there for a fun-filled afternoon!







Parking is limited, so please plan to park off-site and walk down to the event.We hope to see you there for a fun-filled afternoon!

Come join the fun at our upcoming Easter Egg Hunt!Food truck starts at 12:00 PMEgg hunt begins promptly at 1:00 PMThis event is for children ages 1–10, and we’ll have plenty of Shoreline firefighters on hand to help make it a fun and safe experience for everyone.Location: Richmond Beach Saltwater Park (lower parking lot)