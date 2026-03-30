Ribbon-cutting for Crosslake Connection marks public transit to both sides of Lake Washington
Monday, March 30, 2026
|Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray hold the scissors, surrounded by other electeds and Sound Transit leaders. Photo courtesy Sound Transit
This final 7-mile section of the 2 Line crosses the Homer M. Hadley floating bridge over Lake Washington to connect to the Eastside and Seattle.
The Crosslake Connection includes new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park and will connect to the 1 Line at the International District/Chinatown Station.
This opening completes the 2 Line between Lynnwood and Redmond and closes out the ST2 system expansion approved by voters in 2008.
This opening completes the 2 Line between Lynnwood and Redmond and closes out the ST2 system expansion approved by voters in 2008.
Sen. Maria Cantwell said,
The completion of Sound Transit light rail across Lake Washington is a historic moment for the region. And just in time for the World Cup!
This expanded service will integrate Seattle with the Eastside. In 40 minutes, commuters will be able to get from downtown Seattle to a job in Redmond and it will provide an affordable traffic-free option for getting to the airport or future Sonics games.
The economy of the Puget Sound is bigger than the economies of 36 entire states – expanded light rail will help ensure it remains a place where people want to live, innovate, and work into the future.
The event included local, regional, state and Congressional elected representatives as well as Sound Transit executives.
Light rail service on the Crosslake Connection began immediately, following the ceremony.
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