Ribbon-cutting for Crosslake Connection marks public transit to both sides of Lake Washington

Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray hold the scissors, surrounded by other electeds and Sound Transit leaders. Photo courtesy Sound Transit

This final 7-mile section of the 2 Line crosses the Homer M. Hadley floating bridge over Lake Washington to connect to the Eastside and Seattle. This final 7-mile section of the 2 Line crosses the Homer M. Hadley floating bridge over Lake Washington to connect to the Eastside and Seattle.





The Crosslake Connection includes new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park and will connect to the 1 Line at the International District/Chinatown Station.



This opening completes the 2 Line between Lynnwood and Redmond and closes out the ST2 system expansion approved by voters in 2008.





Sen. Maria Cantwell said,



