Fun with Fiddleheads and Ferns April 14, 2026
Friday, March 27, 2026
Meeting is held at the Third Place Commons located in the Lake Forest Park Town Center, Ballinger Way NE and Bothell Way NE.
Our speaker will be Trevor Cameron who will speak on “Fun with Fiddleheads and Ferns”. Join us as we explore the world of ferns, both evergreen and deciduous.
Learn to pick the perfect ferns to add texture to your shade garden. He will also speak about how to cultivate ferns properly.
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