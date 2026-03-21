Boys soccer - Shorecrest vs Shorewood March 20, 2026
Saturday, March 21, 2026
@ Shorewood
Shorewood 1 - Shorecrest 0
35th: Goal Against
As it has been for decades, it was a highly spirited District rivalry. Both programs were strong and battled as they always do. But, Shorewood was the only team to find the net.
After both teams sharpen their skills in the next few weeks, the rematch on April 17, 2026 should be one not to miss.
JV match
35th: Goal Against
As it has been for decades, it was a highly spirited District rivalry. Both programs were strong and battled as they always do. But, Shorewood was the only team to find the net.
After both teams sharpen their skills in the next few weeks, the rematch on April 17, 2026 should be one not to miss.
JV match
@ Shorewood
Shorecrest 2 - Shorewood 1
Shorecrest 2 - Shorewood 1
--Jon Cottons, Shorecrest Assistant Coach
0 comments:
Post a Comment