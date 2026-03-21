Boys soccer - Shorecrest vs Shorewood March 20, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Boys soccer
March 20, 2026
@ Shorewood
Shorewood 1 - Shorecrest 0

35th: Goal Against

As it has been for decades, it was a highly spirited District rivalry. Both programs were strong and battled as they always do. But, Shorewood was the only team to find the net.

After both teams sharpen their skills in the next few weeks, the rematch on April 17, 2026 should be one not to miss.

JV match
@ Shorewood
Shorecrest  2 -  Shorewood 1

--Jon Cottons, Shorecrest Assistant Coach


Posted by DKH at 1:33 AM
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