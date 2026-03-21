Boys soccer - Shorecrest vs Shorewood March 20, 2026

Photo by Wayne Pridemore Boys soccer Boys soccer

Shorewood 1 - Shorecrest 0



35th: Goal Against



As it has been for decades, it was a highly spirited District rivalry. Both programs were strong and battled as they always do. But, Shorewood was the only team to find the net.



After both teams sharpen their skills in the next few weeks, the rematch on April 17, 2026 should be one not to miss.



JV match

@ Shorewood

Shorecrest 2 - Shorewood 1





--Jon Cottons, Shorecrest Assistant Coach









March 20, 2026@ Shorewood