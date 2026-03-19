Sunday protesters

War-a-Lago

Photo by Pam Cross

The weather was just a little warmer on Sunday, March 15, 2026 so the crowd of sign-wavers was larger than the previous week. The weather was just a little warmer on Sunday, March 15, 2026 so the crowd of sign-wavers was larger than the previous week.





This sign refers to Trump removing sanctions on Russia in spite of Putin providing aid to Iran.





Photo by Barbara Twaddell

The street was lined with people and homemade signs. They are, contrary to some commenters, definitely not paid, and for the most part, they make their own signs. The street was lined with people and homemade signs. They are, contrary to some commenters, definitely not paid, and for the most part, they make their own signs.





Bombing Iran won't make the Epstein File disappear

Photo by Pam Cross

They are scheduled for one more Sunday in March on the 22nd. The following weekend is a national No King protest on Saturday March 28, 2026. They are scheduled for one more Sunday in March on the 22nd. The following weekend is a national No King protest on Saturday March 28, 2026.







