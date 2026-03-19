Sunday protesters
Thursday, March 19, 2026
|War-a-Lago
Photo by Pam Cross
The weather was just a little warmer on Sunday, March 15, 2026 so the crowd of sign-wavers was larger than the previous week.
|Photo by Barbara Twaddell
The street was lined with people and homemade signs. They are, contrary to some commenters, definitely not paid, and for the most part, they make their own signs.
|Bombing Iran won't make the Epstein File disappear
Photo by Pam Cross
They are scheduled for one more Sunday in March on the 22nd. The following weekend is a national No King protest on Saturday March 28, 2026.
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