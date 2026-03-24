90 locals get sign-waving 'practice' in before nationwide No Kings event on Saturday March 28, 2026

No Kings! rally is Saturday March 28, 2026



A chorus of appreciative horn honks drowned out the lone passenger leaning out a pick-up truck window to shout support for ICE activities (reportedly soon to be making lines longer at airports) greeted a steady crowd of 90 sign-wavers Sunday at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.





This was the last "Social Justice Sunday" sign-waving scheduled for March as next weekend is the "No Kings 3" rally on Saturday March 28 from 1-3pm at the Park at Town Center, 17550 Aurora Ave N , just north of the Walgreens, near Shoreline City Hall.





Activities include guest speakers and action tables, a march and sign-waving lining the park along Aurora, children's activities and a mini-parade for kids, Dance for Justice demos, a food/toiletries/pet food donation drive, and more.





Please note rally's different day and location than regular sign-waving events. There will be no regular Sunday sign-waving on March 29.

Local organizing group Everyday Activists says Social Justice Sunday sign-wavings at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St will resume April 5, 1-2pm, and are scheduled for every Sunday in April. Local organizing group Everyday Activists says Social Justice Sunday sign-wavings at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St will resume April 5, 1-2pm, and are scheduled for every Sunday in April.









By Pamela Mieth