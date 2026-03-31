Attempted murder charges filed against defendant who tried to push victim into path of light rail train

Photo courtesy King County Prosecutor

King County Prosecutors have filed an Attempted Murder In The Second Degree charge against the defendant in a Northgate case. King County Prosecutors have filed an Attempted Murder In The Second Degree charge against the defendant in a Northgate case.

According to police investigators, the victim was waiting for a light rail train at the Northgate station when the defendant approached the victim from behind and attempted to push him in front of a light rail train coming into the station.





Surveillance footage shows the defendant carefully timed his assault, waiting to shove the victim until the train entered the station, making it clear that his goal was to inflict maximum harm.





Miraculously, the victim was able to catch his balance and avoid falling in front of the train.





As of this writing, the defendant remains in custody. Defendants are innocent until proven guilty







