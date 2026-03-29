Governor Ferguson spoke at the Shoreline No Kings 3 Rally on Saturday March 28, 2026

Governor Bob Ferguson speaking at the Shoreline NoKings3 rally



By Barbara Twaddell



There was a huge crowd Saturday at Shoreline’s “No Kings 3” rally and march. It was a very diverse crowd from infants and children to adults of all ages.



People waved signs and marched on the sidewalk down Aurora. There was massive friendly support from cars driving by, waving and honking and giving thumbs up.

Photo by Barbara Twaddell



Governor Ferguson gave a short speech at the rally on Shoreline’s historic red brick road. He talked about how Washington state was helping with the resistance to many of the Trump administration policies.









Protestors line Aurora

Photo by Barbara Twaddell





He reported that he received a letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi telling him that he personally would be charged criminally for a new law that was passed in Washington State forbidding law enforcement from assisting ICE. He mentioned a couple of examples:He reported that he received a letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi telling him that he personally would be charged criminally for a new law that was passed in Washington State forbidding law enforcement from assisting ICE.





Bob Ferguson addressing the rally in Shoreline

Photo by Lauren Tinklepaugh

He also talked about RFK Jr’s anti science health policies which prompted Washington, Oregon, and California to form the



Gov. Ferguson was previously the state Attorney General and before that, he was a member of the King County Council, representing the area that included Shoreline and north Seattle. He also talked about RFK Jr’s anti science health policies which prompted Washington, Oregon, and California to form the West Coast Healthcare Alliance to uphold scientific integrity in public health. He said that after it was formed, the governor of Hawaii, who is a doctor, asked if Hawaii could join the alliance, which it did.Gov. Ferguson was previously the state Attorney General and before that, he was a member of the King County Council, representing the area that included Shoreline and north Seattle.



