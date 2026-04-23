Shorecrest lacrosse coach Adam Weybright dies unexpectedly
Thursday, April 23, 2026
|Adam & Elizabeth Weybright
Adam Weybright, a science teacher at Nathan Hale High School and lacrosse coach at Shorecrest High School, died suddenly last week.
Adam Weybright was 51 years old. His wife says he wore many hats: husband, dad, foster dad, lacrosse coach, to name a few.
He even worked as a scientist until he was 44 years old. Then he followed his heart and his wife into teaching.
“Thursday last week, he went in for a routine procedure, and the next morning he didn’t wake up,” said his wife, Elizabeth Weybright. He leaves three children behind.
“Thursday last week, he went in for a routine procedure, and the next morning he didn’t wake up,” said his wife, Elizabeth Weybright. He leaves three children behind.
Hundreds of people have been posting on social media, sharing in the family’s loss.
Elizabeth said she’s touched by the outpouring of support, “So many people reaching out and hearing their voices and learning how much of an impact he had on everyone.”
The King County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as coronary artery disease.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Elizabeth and the children.
Elizabeth said she’s touched by the outpouring of support, “So many people reaching out and hearing their voices and learning how much of an impact he had on everyone.”
The King County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as coronary artery disease.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Elizabeth and the children.
--Some information in this story from KIRO 7
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