Shorecrest lacrosse coach Adam Weybright dies unexpectedly

Students and athletes in northeast Seattle and Shoreline are shocked by the unexpected death of a popular teacher and coach.

Adam Weybright, a science teacher at Nathan Hale High School and lacrosse coach at Shorecrest High School, died suddenly last week.







Elizabeth said she’s touched by the outpouring of support, “So many people reaching out and hearing their voices and learning how much of an impact he had on everyone.”



The King County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as coronary artery disease.



A Elizabeth said she’s touched by the outpouring of support, “So many people reaching out and hearing their voices and learning how much of an impact he had on everyone.”The King County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as coronary artery disease. GoFundMe has been set up for Elizabeth and the children. Hundreds of people have been posting on social media, sharing in the family’s loss.





--Some information in this story from KIRO 7

He even worked as a scientist until he was 44 years old. Then he followed his heart and his wife into teaching.“Thursday last week, he went in for a routine procedure, and the next morning he didn’t wake up,” said his wife, Elizabeth Weybright. He leaves three children behind.