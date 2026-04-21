CRISTA Senior Living 4th Annual Car Show July 25, 2026
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Registration has begun for CRISTA Senior Living's 4th annual car show, to be held on July 25, 2026 from 10:00am – 2:00pm at 19303 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
The car show is part of the CRISTA Annual Summer Fest—a free celebration for the whole family.
If you have a classic car you'd love to feature, please fill out the form at the registration link CRISTA Senior Living - Car Show | CRISTA Senior Living.
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